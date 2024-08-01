(AUDIO): Every available Missouri state trooper on interstates and highways during Thanksgiving weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says every available state trooper will be on the roads and highways throughout the entire Thanksgiving holiday counting period, enforcing all traffic laws and assisting motorists.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle (2022 file photo courtesy of Highway Patrol Facebook page)

Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain Scott White describes the Thanksgiving holiday as one of the busiest travel periods of the year:

“We see really a pickup in the travel on Wednesday and Sunday afternoon and evenings. And those are really the most heavily traveled times. So our counting period begins at 6 pm Wednesday the 27th,” Captain White says.

He encourages you to wear a seat beat, slow down, obey all traffic laws and make sure your vehicle is in good condition before you leave. The Patrol’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period starts tonight (Wednesday) at 6 and runs through 11:59 on Sunday night.

Missouri state troopers are participating in Operation CARE, which stands for combined accident reduction effort. Patrol Captain White tells 939 the Eagle that nine motorists were killed and another 83 were injured during Missouri’s 2023 Thanksgiving holiday counting period:

“One thing we do have to remember that there’s nine people, nine families, that are changed forever. And there’s 483 people sometimes with those very serious, debilitating injuries that their lives are never going to be the same,” says White.

Captain White says you should expect more traffic and the possibility of delays throughout the weekend.