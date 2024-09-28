(AUDIO): Missouri Task Force One members working in storm-damaged North Carolina

61 members of Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) continue to do searches and damage assessments this (Tuesday) morning in and around hard-hit Asheville, North Carolina.

Here is another view of the devastation from Hurricane Helene in rural North Carolina (September 30, 2024 photo courtesy of the Boone County Fire Protection District’s Facebook page)

They’ve encountered washed-out roads, downed power lines and extensive destruction of homes and campgrounds, following Hurricane Helene. Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that the 61 crew members have enough equipment:

“They have some issues with fuel, obviously that’s being reported all over the national news as well. But our crews were able to take a lot of fuel in with them when that 45-member (Missouri Task Force One) team moved from Georgia into North Carolina,” Mr. Blomenkamp says.

The Weather Channel reports that Hurricane Helene has caused mudslides and flooding in parts of western North Carolina. The Weather Channel is reporting that Hurricane Helene has killed at least 115 people across six states. More than two-million homes and businesses are still without power.

The 61 members of Columbia-based MO-TF1 are working in and near a remote national forest this morning near Asheville, North Carolina. That area has seen severe flooding from Helene. Mr. Blomenkamp says the 61 Task Force One members are working in difficult conditions:

“They are self-sufficient for the most part. They have food, they have water. All the needs that they have is what they take with them. There’s no power in the area, but we have generators,” says Blomenkamp.

Mr. Blomenkamp says the 61 men and women from Missouri Task Force One are doing well and working hard. He urges you to keep those impacted by the storm and all responders in your thoughts and prayers. You can listen to the full “Wake Up” interview with Mr. Blomenkamp here.