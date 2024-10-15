(AUDIO): Missouri’s Proposition A is seen differently by some restaurant owners

Some mid-Missouri restaurant leaders have differing views about a November ballot measure to increase the state’s minimum wage to $13.75 an hour in January and raise it to $15 an hour in 2026.

Columbia businesswoman Michelle La Fata owns Pasta La Fata (photo courtesy of restaurant website)

You’ll be casting ballots on Proposition A next week. While “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn doesn’t like the measure, he tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that it will pass statewide, adding that the vote won’t be particularly close:

“I just go back to history. And credit them for fighting the good fight but I think raising (the) minimum wage is a stupid idea. I honestly think the liberals who put this on the ballot were probably too modest,” Mr. Faughn tells listeners.

Proposition A, if approved, would also adjust the minimum wage based on changes in the Consumer Price Index starting in 2027.

While the Missouri Restaurant Association (MRA) opposes Proposition A, the owner of Columbia’s Pasta La Fata supports the measure. The MRA says the measure will make eating out and buying groceries more expensive. But Pasta La Fata owner Michelle La Fata sees it differently, predicting it will help working people and businesses succeed together. Ms. La Fata is part of a group called the “Missouri Business for a Healthy Economy coalition”, which says the measure will also reduce employee turnout and will increase productivity.

As for Mr. Faughn, he tells listeners that he voted against Proposition A. He also thinks supporters could have gone higher than $13.75 an hour:

“You look at history, history the people of Missouri and frankly the people of most states approve these minimum wage increases when they’re on the ballot. My question to them would be if we’re already to the point with inflation … hiring somebody for 13 bucks an hour is hard anyway,” Faughn says.

Election day is Tuesday November 5.