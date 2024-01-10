(AUDIO): Mizzou ready for Top-25 clash Saturday in College Station

The Missouri Tigers will battle the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday morning in College Station in a Top-25 matchup at Kyle field.

Texas A&M players run out of the tunnel at Kyle field (photo courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics website)

Mizzou, which has an eight-game winning streak, is ranked ninth in the Associates Press (AP) college football poll. They’re 4-0. Mike Elko’s Aggies are 4-1 and are ranked 25th. Tiger football coach Eliah Drinkwitz is impressed with A&M’s freshman dual-threat quarterback, Marcel Reed:

“He does a really good job keeping his eyes downfield. Throwing the ball obviously he had the wheel route for Florida for a big one that kind of exploded the game in A&M’s favor. So he can definitely create on the move,” Drinkwitz says.

Audio is courtesy of sports director Andy Humphrey at Zimmer sister station KTGR.

Mizzou’s defense ranks third in the nation in total defense, giving up 219 yards per game. Noise will be a factor in the clash between the Tigers and Aggies at Kyle field in College Station, which is called the home of the 12th man. Two outstanding quarterbacks will go head-to-head. Tiger senior quarterback Brady Cook has four straight 200-yard passing games to start the season. Drinkwitz praises Cook but is also impressed with the feet and arm of Reed:

“You know maybe one stat (statistic) I saw was he threw for two touchdowns and had 80 yards rushing in back-to-back games. I don’t think he quite got there last week (against Arkansas), but that was the first time since (former Aggies Heisman winner) Johnny Manziel that that had been done,” says Drinkwitz.

Johnny Manziel won the Heisman and the Manning award his freshman year, which was 2012.

You can listen to Saturday’s game on Zimmer sister stations KCMQ (FM 96.7) and KTGR (FM 100.5 and AM 1580), with Mike Kelly, Howard Richards and Chris Gervino. Pregame coverage begins at 9 am.

Kyle field is called the Home of the 12th man because it’s one of the loudest venues in college football, and it’s very hard for opposing teams to hear signals.