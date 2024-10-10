(AUDIO): Mizzou’s Homecoming blood drive underway; all blood types are needed

You have an opportunity this week to donate blood at Mizzou’s Homecoming blood drive in Columbia.

A Mizzou student donates blood on Monday at Mizzou’s Homecoming blood drive (October 7, 2024 photo from American Red Cross spokeswoman Ann Vastmans)

It’s the largest student-run blood drive in the nation. American Red Cross Central and Northern Missouri chapter executive director Rebecca Gordon will be at MizzouRec on-campus all week. She tells 939 the Eagle that she saw lots of students on Monday:

“Every year that I’ve been participating with this, what’s been so great is how much the students lean in. It’s a busy time for them, Homecoming and testing. But man they really step up to the plate and help us out,” Ms. Gordon says.

You can donate again today (Tuesday), Wednesday and Thursday from 11 am until 6 pm at MizzouRec, which is at Rollins and Hitt. Ms. Gordon says all blood types are needed:

“The entire southeast United States, any blood drive or blood collection that were planned since that storm (Helene) hit are on hold. And so it is incredibly important to maintain our blood supply. That our blood drive comes out and that the Midwest and places not impacted are able to collect that blood to keep that supply stable,” says Gordon.

Parking is difficult to fine near MizzouRec. Ms. Gordon encourages you to ride the free shuttle from the Hearnes Center and back.