(AUDIO): MO-TF1 praised by Missouri’s Luetkemeyer; Arnold GOP lawmaker wants National Guard deployed

A state senator from eastern Missouri is calling on Governor Parson to offer the Missouri National Guard to assist with Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp says MO-TF1 search team members have faced knee-high mud along both banks of the Catawba river (October 3, 2024 photo courtesy of the fire district’s Facebook page)

State Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold) blasts what she calls the “botched federal response” to Helene. Meantime, retiring U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth), who represents much of Columbia and mid-Missouri on Capitol Hill, praises the approximately 70 Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) members who are deployed to hurricane-damaged North Carolina:

“Those are very, very special people. They’re people who love their fellow man enough to put themselves in danger and risk sometimes,” Congressman Luetkemeyer says.

MO-TF1 has finished its targeted search operations along the Catawba river. Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blokenkamp says the team used boats, helicopters and drones, along with human remains detection K9s. Mr. Blomenkamp says the team has had to decontaminate and clean their equipment.

“We admire what they’re doing and certainly want to give them every bit of our help and support and our prayers to able to help those people who have been harmed by this disastrous hurricane. And there’s another one on the way, what I understand,” says Congressman Luekemeyer.

Mr. Luetkemeyer is referring to Hurricane Milton. The Weather Channel reports Milton poses a grave threat to Florida. You can hear the entire “Wake Up” interview with Congressman Luetkemeyer here.