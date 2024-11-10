(AUDIO): More than 25,000 Boone County voters have already cast ballots

More than 6,000 voters cast no-excuse absentee ballots on Friday and Saturday in Columbia, Ashland and Centralia.

The line of voters waiting to cast ballots on Saturday outside the Southern Boone middle school cafeteria in Ashland (November 2, 2024 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Stephanie Bell)

Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon tells 939 the Eagle that about 25,000 voters in the county have already cast their ballots, and that’s a turnout of 18.7 percent.

You can cast a no-excuse absentee ballot today (Monday) from 8 am to 5 pm at the Roger Wilson Boone County Government Center. You’ll need to bring a photo ID with you. There were long voter lines Saturday outside the Southern Boone middle school cafeteria in Ashland and also outside Centralia’s Impact Support Services.

Meantime, clerk Lennon’s transparency in ensuring the integrity of Tuesday’s election is being praised by mid-Missouri attorney Dave Roland, who guest-hosted the “Gary Nolan show” Friday on 939 the Eagle. Clerk Lennon joined Counselor Roland for a live interview, telling listeners that there are a lot of safeguards in place for tomorrow’s election. Lennon also notes that it’s an open process:

“It’s something that we have a public notice that we post for. We invite both political parties to come when we are doing the preparation for election day,” Lennon says.

Clerk Lennon tells listeners that the voting equipment is checked before Election Day to make sure it’s working, and it’s also checked after Election Day to make sure it’s working. Polls will be open across Missouri on Tuesday from 6 am to 7 pm.