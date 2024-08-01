(AUDIO): Trash picked up outside Columbia’s Como Smoke and Fire; city has eight openings for trash truck drivers

A Facebook post from a Columbia restaurant about the lack of trash collection this week at their popular restaurant on Route B has gone viral, and the city has collected the trash.

A Columbia trash truck prepares to collect trash across the city (2022 file photo courtesy of Columbia Water and Light spokesman Matt Nestor)

City of Columbia Utilities spokesman Jason West says Columbia is working on the issue. Mr. West tells 939 the Eagle that the city has made two separate stops to pick up the trash at Como Smoke and Fire:

“This particular instance there was a mistake with a driver that was not familiar with the route. The normal driver was on vacation, and so a relief driver was in that place and did skip them (Como Smoke and Fire) on their Monday pickup,” Mr. West says.

This was the scene earlier this week at the dumpster outside Columbia’s popular Como Smoke and Fire on Route B. The city has since removed the trash (October 28, 2024 photo courtesy of Como Smoke and Fire Facebook page)

Mr. West saw the Facebook post from Como Smoke and Fire and similar comments on the post from Chili’s general manager Briar Davis. Mr. West says Columbia Solid Waste is working to address it. He tells 939 the Eagle that there are several factors that go into why someone’s trash was not picked up:

“And any number of those could happen on any given day. But there is a small shortage, you know they’re not fully staffed. I believe right now there are eight positions that are open for drivers,” says West.

Mr. West encourages anyone interested in being a driver to apply with the city of Columbia. Mr. West also notes Columbia currently has four commercial trash trucks that are in the shop for a variety of needed repairs:

“There are number of trucks that are in the shop right now for a variety of reasons. It could be an engine problem, it could be a hydraulic problem with the different pumps and things that all the moving parts that go into the trash trucks,” Mr. West says.

Mr. West emphasizes the situation at Como Smoke and Fire does happen and notes the city is working to address it.