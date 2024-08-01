(AUDIO): Voter turnout is heavy in mid-Missouri’s Boone and Cole counties

Turnout has been heavy for no-excuse absentee voting in mid-Missouri’s two largest counties.

Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon tells 939 the Eagle that more than 14,000 voters have already cast ballots, which is an 11 percent voter turnout already. In nearby Cole County, county clerk Steve Korsmeyer tells “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that more than 1,000 voters cast ballots on Monday:

“Very busy, just constantly all day people coming in. So it’s (been) a very good turnout so far,” Mr. Korsmeyer tells listeners.

Clerk Korsmeyer says his office is also receiving about 25 to 30 mailed-in ballots each day. You’ll see lines again today (Wednesday) for no-excuse absentee voting in mid-Missouri’s Boone and Cole counties. Mr. Korsmeyer tells “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that they’re on track to “go way past” 2016 numbers. He notes ballots have already filled one machine:

“Yesterday (Monday), we had 5,100 or something like that. So our machine takes 5,000 records or ballots so it filled up yesterday afternoon so we’re scrambling to try to get another machine programmed and put in place to accept the absentee ballots,” says Korsmeyer.

Boone County voters can cast a no-excuse absentee ballot today from 8 am to 5 pm at the Roger Wilson Boone County Government Center and from 10 am 6 pm at Mizzou’s Memorial Union. You’ll need to bring a photo ID with you to cast a no-excuse absentee ballot.