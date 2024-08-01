(AUDIO): Weekend gala in Jefferson City hopes to raise thousands of dollars for foster children and families

Several hundred people are expected to pack Jefferson City’s Capitol Plaza Hotel for Saturday night’s gala aimed at helping foster children and foster families in 24 counties in the region.

Saturday’s gala in Jefferson City is sponsored by the Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association (CMFCAA) and is titled the “Legacy of Love” gala (November 2024 graphic courtesy of CMFCAA spokesman Gerry Tritz)

The “Legacy of Love” gala is sponsored by the Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association (CMFCAA). Association spokesman Gerry Tritz tells 939 the Eagle that tomorrow night’s event is from 5:30 to 8:30 pm at Capitol Plaza:

“We typically have 300-plus people in attendance. And this is the event that helps us do what we do all year long,” Mr. Tritz says.

The event includes dinner, dancing and a silent auction. Missouri currently has more than 11,500 foster children, according to the latest 2024 statistics from the state Department of Social Services (DSS). Many of them go to foster homes with just the clothes they’re wearing. The gala provides funding for many things, including begin again backpacks for those children entering foster care:

“A lot of children who go into the foster system, it’s a pretty quick thing. And a lot of times they are asked to pack up their possessions in a matter of minutes and throw them in a trash bag. And leave a situation that could be dangerous to them,” says Tritz.

The gala will also fund a a clothing and supplies store. Tomorrow night’s event includes dinner, dancing and a silent auction. Tickets are $60 per person. You can find additional information here.