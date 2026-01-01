Avenue of Flags up in mid-Missouri’s Centralia; nearly 700 American flags flying

669 American flags are flying proudly on this Thursday morning ahead of the Fourth of July holiday in mid-Missouri’s Centralia. It’s called the Avenue of Flags and it’s located near busy Highway 22.

Centralia deputy city clerk Beth Kable tells 939 the Eagle that the flags went up late Wednesday afternoon and will remain up until Tuesday July 7 at 5 pm.

Centralia’s Avenue of Flags goes up each year for Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and for Veterans Day (2025 file photo courtesy of Centralia deputy city clerk Beth Kable)

The idea was first proposed by Centralia resident Jan Hollis in 2005. She had seen a similar display in Kansas. Centralia resident Chester Fritch assisted in the effort. The Avenue of Flags goes up each year for Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Veterans Day.