Big weekend for Zimmer Communications at 2026 MBA awards ceremony at Lake of the Ozarks

Zimmer Radio earned 25 awards, including 13 first-place awards, at this weekend’s Missouri Broadcasters Association (MBA) annual awards at Margaritaville Lake Resort.
939 the Eagle’s Randy Tobler and Stephanie Bell earned first-place in the single subject program category for their December town hall on AI and data centers.
Zimmer’s Y-107 earns first-place in breaking weather coverage for May 2025 tornado warnings in mid-Missouri.
Zimmer stations earned first-place in the corporate award for community service for a record-setting Miracles for Kids Radiothon, and Zimmer’s Kat Country earns station of the year.
939 the Eagle earned a first-place award for best breaking news coverage of November’s missing man with dementia who was later found safe, thanks to our listeners.
939 the Eagle also earned first-place awards for news series and for hard news reporting. The best hard news reporting involved September 2025 coverage of a triple shooting in downtown Columbia that killed Stephens College nursing student Aiyanna Williams.
What it means: The Missouri Broadcasters Association’s annual awards banquet takes place in June each year. MBA notes there were a record number of nominations this year.