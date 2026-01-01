Big weekend for Zimmer Communications at 2026 MBA awards ceremony at Lake of the Ozarks

Zimmer Radio earned 25 awards, including 13 first-place awards, at this weekend’s Missouri Broadcasters Association (MBA) annual awards at Margaritaville Lake Resort.

939 the Eagle’s Randy Tobler and Stephanie Bell (left) were joined by Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin (R-Shelbina) and by state Office of Administration (OA) director of AI and Innovation Tim Marczewski (December 10, 2025 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Peter Thiele)

939 the Eagle’s Randy Tobler and Stephanie Bell earned first-place in the single subject program category for their December town hall on AI and data centers.

Zimmer’s Y-107 earns first-place in breaking weather coverage for May 2025 tornado warnings in mid-Missouri.

Zimmer’s Kat Country earns station of the year. Operations manager Chris Kennedy, left, accepts the award from MBA president Chad Mahoney (June 6, 2026 photo courtesy of Zimmer Communications)

Zimmer stations earned first-place in the corporate award for community service for a record-setting Miracles for Kids Radiothon, and Zimmer’s Kat Country earns station of the year.

Zimmer operations manager Carson accepts Zimmer’s first-place for the corporate award for community service for a record-setting Miracles for Kids Radiothon (June 6, 2026 photo courtesy of Zimmer Communications)

939 the Eagle earned a first-place award for best breaking news coverage of November’s missing man with dementia who was later found safe, thanks to our listeners.

Zimmer broadcasters earned 25 awards on Saturday night (June 6, 2026 photo courtesy of Zimmer Communications)

939 the Eagle also earned first-place awards for news series and for hard news reporting. The best hard news reporting involved September 2025 coverage of a triple shooting in downtown Columbia that killed Stephens College nursing student Aiyanna Williams.

What it means: The Missouri Broadcasters Association’s annual awards banquet takes place in June each year. MBA notes there were a record number of nominations this year.