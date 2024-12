You won’t have Blaine Luetkemeyer to kick around any more. The St. Elizabeth Congressman retires this year … He says he tried hard to work with both sides of the aisle.

Luetkemeyer was first elected in 2009. He served on the House Financial Services Committee as Chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security, and on the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

Former State Senator Bob Onder won the open 3rd District Congressional job.