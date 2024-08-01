Blair Oaks and Helias high schools to play for state football championships Saturday in Columbia

Two mid-Missouri high school football teams from Cole County will make the short trip to Columbia Saturday to play for state championships.

The Blair Oaks Falcons will battle southwest Missouri power Senaca Saturday morning at 11 at Faurot Field. Blair Oaks beat Maryville in Saturday’s class 3 semifinal in Wardsville 28-14. Blair Oaks is playing in its fourth state championship game in seven seasons. You can hear tomorrow morning’s broadcast on Zimmer sister station Newsradio 950 KWOS with Hall of Famer Kevin Kelly and Steve Duncan. Pregame coverage begins at 10:30 am.

The Helias Crusaders are also playing for a state title tomorrow at Faurot Field. Helias Interparish high school plays Platte County tomorrow night at 7. Chris Hentges’ Crusaders beat Wildwood Lafayette 14-13 in last Friday’s lass 5 semifinal at Ray Hentges Stadium. You can also hear the Helias state championship football game on Zimmer’s Newsradio 950 KWOS with Hall of Famer Kevin Kelly and Tom Kremer. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30, with a 7 pm kickoff.