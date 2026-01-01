Body discovered in Perche creek identified as 47-year-old Columbia woman; her name hasn’t been released

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies have identified the body found in a trash bin this month in Perche creek as a 47-year-old woman from Columbia. Boone County Sheriff’s Captain Brian Leer says next of kin has been notified and that the sheriff’s office will not be releasing her name at this time. The sheriff’s office is deferring to the victim’s family and friends as to whether the victim’s name is publicly released.

What we know: Captain Leer says the investigation into her death continues and deputies ask anyone with information about this investigation to call Boone County Joint Communications at (573) 442-6131.

53-year-old Andrew Acton of Columbia is currently jailed without bond (May 2026 mug shot courtesy of Boone County Sheriff Department’s website)

What remains unclear: 53-year-old Andrew Acton is currently charged with abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in this case. Court documents allege that Acton dumped a trash bin containing a body in the Eagle Bluffs Conservation area around May 11, “in hopes the body would not be discovered.” It’s unclear at this time if he will face additional charges in this case.

What it means: A boater and Boone County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the trash bin containing the body on Sunday in Perche creek near the Missouri River. The Boone County Sheriff Department’s probable cause statement describes this investigation as active, adding “more developments are expected.”