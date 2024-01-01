Boone County clerk’s office to offer Saturday voting in Ashland and Centralia as well

No-excuse absentee voting is expected to be heavy again today (Friday) and tomorrow in Columbia, Ashland and Centralia.

The Southern Boone middle school is in Ashland (January 16, 2024 file photo courtesy of Southern Boone R-1 spokesman Matt Sharp)

Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon tells 939 the Eagle that more than 17,000 voters have already cast ballots, which is already a 13 percent voter turnout. That number will grow again today and tomorrow.

Boone County voters can cast a no-excuse absentee ballot today (Friday) from 8 am to 5 pm at the Roger Wilson Boone County Government Center and from 10 am to 1 pm at Mizzou’s Memorial Union.

You can also vote Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm at the Roger Wilson Boone County Government Center. Clerk Lennon’s office is also offering no-excuse absentee voting tomorrow from 10 am to 5 pm at the Southern Boone middle school cafeteria in Ashland and from 10 am to 5 pm at Centralia’s Impact Support Services, formerly the east Annex building on Switzler.

You’ll need to bring a photo ID with you to the polls today or Saturday.