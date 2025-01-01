Boone County Republican Lincoln Days tonight to feature at least two statewide elected officials

Missouri’s attorney general will keynote Thursday night’s Boone County Republican Lincoln Days banquet in Columbia.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey briefs reporters in 2024 (file photo courtesy of General Bailey’s Twitter page)

GOP Attorney General Andrew Bailey will be introduced by Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins. Tonight’s dinner at Midway Golf and Games begins at 6, and the program starts at 7.

General Bailey joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri” in March, and he praises a federal judge’s ruling in favor of the state’s $24-billion lawsuit against China. Bailey’s lawsuit accuses China of hoarding personal protective equipment during the COVID pandemic.

Then-Governor Mike Parson (R) appointed Bailey as attorney general in 2023, and Bailey won a four-year term in November, capturing 59 percent of the vote against Democrat Elad Gross.