About 68 percent of Boone County’s registered voters cast ballots on Tuesday or cast absentee ballots.

Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon (March 2023 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon’s website says about 91,000 of Boone County’s approximately 134,000 registered voters cast ballots, including about 64,000 voters who cast ballots on Tuesday. About 27,000 Boone County voters cast absentee ballots.

Clerk Lennon praises her staff and the 600 election judges who worked at 60 polling locations.