Columbia police, firefighters and other first responders are currently working a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-70 at mile marker 125 near the Business Loop exit.

A vehicle is on fire on westbound I-70 at Columbia’s 125 mile marker (November 27, 2024 photo from a 939 the Eagle listener)

Listeners have sent 939 the Eagle News a photo showing one vehicle on fire, and there are nails on the interstate. Traffic is backed up on westbound I-70, near the Subaru dealership. Authorities are currently working to reroute traffic. Avoid the area.