Bridge demolition Over I-70 in Warrenton to take place Friday evening

Mid-Missouri Cardinal fans and others heading to St. Louis this weekend should be prepared for delays on I-70 in the Warrenton area.

State transportation officials plan to remove the existing bridge over I-70 in Warrenton Friday evening at around 7. Warrenton is about 65 miles east of Columbia. I-70 traffic in Warrenton will be impacted for about 48 hours, starting tonight. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says eastbound and westbound I-70 traffic will be temporarily reduced to one lane with all traffic being diverted up and over the interchange ramps, then back on I-70.

Friday night’s bridge demolition over I-70 in Warrenton is part of the massive project to rebuild and expand I-70 between Warrenton and Wentzville (2026 graphic courtesy of MoDOT Northeast District)

The St. Louis Cardinals play at Busch tomorrow and Sunday at 1:15 pm, so you’ll want to give yourself extra time heading there and back.