Bridge removal over busy I-70 in Warrenton to take place Friday night

A heads-up for Cardinal fans heading to Busch Stadium and for others heading to St. Louis this weekend.

State transportation officials plan to remove the existing bridge over I-70 in Warrenton Friday evening at 7. Warrenton is about 68 miles east of Columbia.

I-70 traffic in Warrenton will be impacted for about 48 hours, starting Friday night. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says eastbound and westbound I-70 traffic will be temporarily reduced to one lane with all traffic being diverted up and over the interchange ramps, then back on I-70. Highway 47 in Warrenton will be closed at that location.

Friday night’s bridge demolition over I-70 in Warrenton is part of the massive project to rebuild and expand I-70 between Warrenton and Wentzville (2026 graphic courtesy of MoDOT Northeast District)

The St. Louis Cardinals play at Busch Saturday and Sunday at 1:15 pm, so you’ll want to give yourself extra time heading there and back.