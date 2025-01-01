Budweiser Clydesdales will be part of Missouri Governor-elect Kehoe’s inauguration events

You’ll be able to meet Missouri’s new statewide elected officials, your state lawmakers in both parties and see the Budweiser Clydesdales at this month’s inauguration ceremonies in Jefferson City.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe (right) applauds Missouri Governor Mike Parson during his January 18, 2023 State of the State address in Jefferson City. House Speaker Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) is at left (file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

Governor-elect Mike Kehoe and the rest of Missouri’s new statewide elected officials will be inaugurated on Monday January 13 on the Capitol’s south lawn. The inauguration ceremonies will begin that morning at 11:30 am. Governor-elect Kehoe will hold what he describes as a day one action ceremony that afternoon at 12:45 pm, and there will be a promenade of the Budweiser Clydesdales from the Capitol to the governor’s Mansion at 1:45 pm. Governor Kehoe and First Lady Claudia Kehoe will also greet the public that day at 2 at the Governor’s Mansion.

All of the events are open to the public and require no ticket except for the day one action ceremony, which is open to the news media.

State employee pay has been a priority for Governor-elect Kehoe throughout his Senate career and his six years as lieutenant governor. There are about 14,000 state employees in Jefferson City/Cole County, making state government Jefferson City’s largest employer. Mr. Kehoe joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” the morning after being elected governor. He told listeners that state employee pay must be competitive.