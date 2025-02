Six more weeks of winter? Blame the darn groundhog. Mizzou Professor Tony Lupo says the rest of winter could be colder and wetter … He says it’s a combination of La Nina conditions and a dipping Jet Stream.

Lupo says we just went through the ‘January Thaw’ but more winter weather is still on the way. ‘Punxsutawney Phil’ saw his shadow .. which means six more weeks until spring.