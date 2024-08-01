Busy evening in central Missouri for week six of high school football

Tonight is week six In mid-Missouri high school football:

** The Rock Bridge Bruins will host Camdenton Friday evening. The Bruins are 4-1, coming off an impressive 29-22 win over Helias in overtime. You can hear the action on Zimmer sister station KTGR (FM 100.5 and AM 1580) with Andy Humphrey.

** Fulton travels to Mexico in the popular “Highway 54 bowl”, which will be played in Audrain County tonight. Steve Mallinkrodt has the call on Zimmer’s Big 900 KFAL, with a 7 o’clock kickoff.

** Helias travels across town to play at Capital City tonight in Jefferson City. Hall of Famer Kevin Kelly and Steve Duncan have the call on Zimmer’s Newsradio 950 KWOS. Kevin’s pregame coverage starts at 6:30 pm.

** The Jefferson City Jays will make the trip up Highway 63 to play at Columbia Hickman. The Kewpies have their first winning streak in four years. They beat Sedalia Smith Cotton 42-22 last week and have won two straight. The Kewpies are now 2-3 on the season.