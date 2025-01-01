C-SPAN plans live coverage tonight of Missouri Congressman’s town hall meeting in Bolivar

A west-central Missouri GOP congressman who represents Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville and Sedalia on Capitol Hill will hold a town hall meeting Monday evening in Bolivar, and it will be televised live nationally on C-SPAN.

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore) speaks at the April 6, 2023 ribbon-cutting for Swift Foods’ $200-million Columbia plant (file photo courtesy of the governor’s Flickr page)

The network has announced it will carry U.S. Rep. Mark Alford’s (R-Raymore) town hall live at 7 pm. The event will take place at Southwest Baptist University. Alford will discuss current issues with his constituents about many topics, and congressional redistricting is expected to come up.