Callaway County’s private average wage remains higher than Boone/Cole counties

The average wage among private employers in mid-Missouri’s Callaway County remains higher than nearby Boone, Cole and Cooper counties.

Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews (undated photo courtesy of REDI website)

Columbia-area business leaders and elected officials were briefed on the new numbers during the recent meeting of Columbia’s Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) board meeting. REDI executive vice president Bernie Andrews says the average wage among private employers in Callaway County is now $59,799. Mr. Andrews says Boone County’s private average wage is now $53,018, while Cole County’s number is $55,433. He cites Bureau of Labor Statistics numbers.

Hitachi Energy Jefferson City describes itself as “one of the world’s largest distribution transformer manufacturers (file photo courtesy of Hitachi Jefferson City Facebook page)

939 the Eagle News covered the REDI board meeting at Boone Electric and learned that REDI attributes much of the Callaway County numbers to the high-paying jobs at Ameren’s Callaway nuclear plant and at Hitachi, which is across the Missouri River from the Statehouse in Jefferson City. Hitachi Jefferson City describes itself as one of the world’s largest distribution transformer manufacturers.