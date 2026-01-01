CELEBRATE AMERICA 250 ON APRIL 28TH!!

By Peter Thiele

Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday with Wake Up Missouri, The Mizzou TPUSA Chapter, and the Boone County Republicans on April 28th! This Free Event is a great time to network with like minded conservatives and help build momentum for this fall’s elections. Randy Tobler is excited to meet you!!!

It all starts at 5:30, stop on by on your way home from work. Meet the awesome Mizzou TPUSA team. Enjoy some delightful ice cream and let’s talk Politics!

The event will be held at The American Legion in Columbia 5:30 – 8 on your drive home! Family friendly and terrific people!