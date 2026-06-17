Central Missouri could see damaging winds, hail and tornadoes on Wednesday afternoon and evening

The National Weather Service (NWS) says damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are possible on Wednesday afternoon into the early-evening hours across mid-Missouri.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Alex Elmore tells 939 the Eagle that severe weather is possible in Columbia, Jefferson City and the entire listening area from about 4 pm through 8 pm. Mr. Elmore says wind gusts up 70 miles an hour are possible, along with large hail and a few tornadoes.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are possible today into the evening hours in mid-Missouri (June 17, 2026 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

He encourages you to have multiple ways of receiving warnings. Keep fresh batteries with your radio and keep it tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information.

What’s next: The NWS in St. Louis expects storms to arrive in mid-Missouri by about 4 pm on Wednesday.