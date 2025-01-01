Call In:
Chiefs Radio Network executive producer Dan Israel dies after battling cancer

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that longtime Chiefs Radio Network executive producer Dan Israel has passed away, after battling cancer.

Longtime Chiefs Radio Network executive producer Dan Israel has passed away (graphic courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs website)

Mr. Israel battled cancer for a decade. He built the Chiefs Radio Network into the largest radio network in the National Football League, with mid-Missouri fans listening to Chiefs football on Zimmer’s KCMQ (FM 96.7).

Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt announced the passing on the team’s website, saying Israel “helped bring the game to life for millions of listeners across Chiefs Kingdom.” Veteran Chiefs coach Andy Reid says he is heartbroken, saying he watched Mr. Israel battled cancer with strength and a positive attitude. “I loved Dan Israel, and he will be missed by the Chiefs organization but never forgotten,” Coach Reid says, on the team website.

Mr. Israel was part of the Chiefs organization and the Chiefs Radio Network for 35 seasons.

