Cole County election returns – Final Tally

COLE COUNTY election tallies
5th District Congressional GOP Primary (in Cole) – Ric Brattin beat Taylor Burks
6th District State Senate – Rudy Veit leading Jake Vogel district wide (Veit won Cole)
59th Missouri House primary – Carrie Tergin wins
60th Missouri House Primary – Shane Kampeter wins
Cole County Clerk – Dave Griffith wins
Cole Presiding Commissioner – Mike Bernskoetter wins
Judge Cotton Walker wins
Jefferson City Prop 1 – capital improvements tax renewal passes
Statewide Amendment 4 and 5 both failed in Cole County.
Several candidates will face challenges in November general election