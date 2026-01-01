Cole County election returns – Final Tally

By John Marsh

COLE COUNTY election tallies

5th District Congressional GOP Primary (in Cole) – Ric Brattin beat Taylor Burks

6th District State Senate – Rudy Veit leading Jake Vogel district wide (Veit won Cole)

59th Missouri House primary – Carrie Tergin wins

60th Missouri House Primary – Shane Kampeter wins

Cole County Clerk – Dave Griffith wins

Cole Presiding Commissioner – Mike Bernskoetter wins

Judge Cotton Walker wins

Jefferson City Prop 1 – capital improvements tax renewal passes

Statewide Amendment 4 and 5 both failed in Cole County.

Several candidates will face challenges in November general election