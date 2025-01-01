Columbia cops are leaving the department in droves

Police agencies all across Mid – Missouri are having their staffing challenges. But the Columbia Police Department has had 50 officers voluntary resign over the last three years. That’s more officers leaving the department in a three-year period than any other time in the last decade. It includes a record 19 resignations in 2023. CoMoBUZ.com reporting that the Columbia Police Officers Association is asking the city council to modernize the pay plan and address the chronically underfunded pension fund. Police Chief Jill Schlude is addressing officer wellness issues and department policies to improve morale. The department currently as 26 openings or police officers.