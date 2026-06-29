Columbia has received almost nine inches of rain in June; mid-Missouri under heat advisory this week

Columbia, Jefferson City, Fulton and the entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area remain under a heat advisory through Friday evening. You are urged to stay hydrated and to wear lightweight clothing.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis has issued a heat advisory this week for all of mid-Missouri (June 29, 2026 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

Meantime, June’s rainfall numbers have piled up. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist John Carney tells 939 the Eagle that 8.51 inches of rain have fallen at Columbia Regional Airport (COU) in June. We normally have 3.81 inches at this time in June.

Flooding earlier this month at Columbia’s Jay Dix station on the MKT (June 8, 2026 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s LG Patterson)

Mr. Carney also says 16.86 inches of rain have fallen at the airport since May 1.