Columbia has received almost nine inches of rain in June; mid-Missouri under heat advisory this week

Columbia, Jefferson City, Fulton and the entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area remain under a heat advisory through Friday evening. You are urged to stay hydrated and to wear lightweight clothing.
Meantime, June’s rainfall numbers have piled up. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist John Carney tells 939 the Eagle that 8.51 inches of rain have fallen at Columbia Regional Airport (COU) in June. We normally have 3.81 inches at this time in June.
Mr. Carney also says 16.86 inches of rain have fallen at the airport since May 1.