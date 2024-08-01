Columbia officials encourage you to park in downtown garages for Mizzou homecoming parade

You can expect heavy traffic throughout downtown Columbia Saturday morning for Mizzou’s Homecoming parade, which begins at 8 am.

Crowds packed the entire parade route in downtown Columbia during the 2023 Mizzou Homecoming parade (October 2023 file photo courtesy of the University of Missouri)

Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan says the parade will begin at Tiger Avenue and Rollins and then will head east on Rollins, north on Hitt, west on University Avenue, north on south Ninth, west on East Broadway and ending with a southward turn onto Cherry street. Officials also plan a sensory-friendly area on South Fifth between East Broadway and Cherry. Parade participants are encouraged to keep noise levels low in that area and to refrain from honking horns.

Columbia Public Works is encouraging you to park in any of the city’s six downtown parking garages, which are free.

Columbia Police also plan to close the roof of the Fifth and Walnut parking garage for security purposes on Saturday morning, and barricades will be set up to prevent motorists from parking on the roof.

#19 Mizzou hosts Auburn in the Homecoming game at Faurot Field in Columbia. Kickoff is set for 11:01 am Saturday.