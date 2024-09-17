Columbia officials warning of residents walking/jogging on COLT railroad

Columbia officials are urging you to not walk or jog on or near the COLT railroad, which is visible in several areas of town.

An unidentified man walks or jogs on the COLT railroad in Columbia in 2024 (photo courtesy of City of Columbia Utilities spokesman Matt Nestor)

The COLT railroad begins west of the Route B food corridor, crosses Highway 63 north of I-70 and ends near Rogers street.

Columbia officials say city of Columbia Utilities has seen an increase in the past few months of pedestrians walking or jogging along the railroad right of way. Columbia Utilities officials remind you that the COLT is an active railroad and that walking or jogging along the railroad is dangerous.

Columbia’s COLT railroad is owned by the city and is operated by Columbia Utilities (file photo courtesy of Columbia spokeswoman Sydney Olsen)

While there have been no injuries in recent months, COLT railroad operational manager Shane Riley says their locomotives weigh more than 286,000 pounds and the cars they pull each weigh 186,000 pounds.

Columbia officials are planning a $4-million improvement project on the COLT railroad, saying it will increase the resiliency and capacity of the railway.