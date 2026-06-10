Columbia Regional Airport director praises strong interest in Florida flights

The Columbia Regional Airport (COU) manager says the Allegiant flights from COU to Florida are “going fantastic.”

Allegiant Airlines began nonstop service from Columbia Regional Airport (COU) to Destin on June 5, 2026 (file photo courtesy of Allegiant’s Twitter page)

Las Vegas-based Allegiant began nonstop service this month from Columbia Regional Airport to both Orlando Sanford and to Destin-Fort Walton Beach.

The Columbia Chamber of Commerce ambassadors helped cut the ribbon at the Allegiant ceremony at Columbia Regional Airport (June 3, 2026 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Airport manager Michael Parks tells 939 the Eagle that people love the ability to have direct flights to Florida out of COU. Mr. Parks also says passengers are looking forward to Allegiant’s nonstop flights to St. Pete/Clearwater that begin on November 19.

Allegiant’s first flight from Columbia Regional Airport to Orlando prepares to depart COU on June 3, 2026 (file photo courtesy of Allegiant’s Twitter page)

Destin is known for its sugar white sand beaches and world-class golf courses, while Orlando is best known for world-class theme parks and business conventions as well.

What’s next: Allegiant Airlines will begin nonstop flights from Columbia Regional Airport (COU) to St. Petersburg/Clearwater Florida on November 19.

What it means: Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) director Michelle Hataway spoke at the June 3 ceremony at COU, describing Allegiant’s new Florida service at Columbia Regional Airport as a gamechanger for COU and for mid-Missouri.