Columbia’s Carl Edwards to be inducted into NASCAR Hall of Fame tonight

A legendary NASCAR driver and Columbia native who began his career as a substitute teacher will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame Friday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Columbia native and NASCAR legend Carl Edwards will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame tonight in Charlotte (photo courtesy of NASCAR website)

45-year-old Carl Edwards competed in the Cup series from 2004-2016. He had 72 national series wins. In 13 years in the Cup Series, he won 28 races including the Coca-Cola 600 and the Southern 500, both in 2015. He was the championship runner-up twice, losing in a heartbreaking tiebreaker in 2011. Carl Edwards was named as one of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers in 2023.

Tonight’s NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony airs live tonight at 7 central time on the NASCAR Channel. It also airs on the Motor Racing Network (MRN).