Columbia’s Carl Edwards to be inducted into NASCAR Hall of Fame tonight

A legendary NASCAR driver and Columbia native who began his career as a substitute teacher will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame Friday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.
45-year-old Carl Edwards competed in the Cup series from 2004-2016. He had 72 national series wins. In 13 years in the Cup Series, he won 28 races including the Coca-Cola 600 and the Southern 500, both in 2015. He was the championship runner-up twice, losing in a heartbreaking tiebreaker in 2011. Carl Edwards was named as one of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers in 2023.
Tonight’s NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony airs live tonight at 7 central time on the NASCAR Channel. It also airs on the Motor Racing Network (MRN).