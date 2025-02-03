Columbia’s city council recognizes longtime REDI president Button

The retiring Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president has been honored by Columbia’s city council.

Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, left, presents a resolution of appreciation to retiring Columbia REDI president Stacey Button (February 3, 2025 photo courtesy of Columbia spokeswoman Sydney Olsen)

Longtime REDI president Stacey Button received a resolution of appreciation from the council this week, and Mayor Barbara Buffaloe presented the resolution to her.

Button has served in her position for about a decade. Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood has praised Stacey Button’s leadership, saying she helped secure new air service for Columbia Regional Airport (COU) and oversaw construction of the $23-million new airport terminal project, which opened in October 2022. Button also played a key role in several business expansions in the Columbia area, including Kraft Heinz, American Outdoor Brands and Swift Foods.