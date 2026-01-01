Columbia’s Kitchen Grill and Games to host Wednesday evening’s Mizzou Athletics’ fan event

Wednesday evening is your opportunity to hear directly from Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz, men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates and women’s hoops coach Kellie Harper in Columbia.
Mizzou Athletics’ “Zou to You” tour is in south Columbia Wednesday evening at the Kitchen Grill and Games on Discovery Parkway, near Highway 63.
The fan event is from 6:30 to 8:30 pm and will be emceed by veteran Mizzou broadcaster Mike Kelly.
Mike will be joined by Coaches Drinkwitz, Gates and Harper for the fan event. Mizzou athletic director Laird Veatch and many of the other coaches will also attend the event.