Columbia’s Kitchen Grill and Games to host Wednesday evening’s Mizzou Athletics’ fan event

Wednesday evening is your opportunity to hear directly from Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz, men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates and women’s hoops coach Kellie Harper in Columbia.

Mizzou men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates attends the bipartisan NIL bill-signing ceremony at Mizzou’s Memorial Stadium (August 15, 2023 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

Mizzou Athletics’ “Zou to You” tour is in south Columbia Wednesday evening at the Kitchen Grill and Games on Discovery Parkway, near Highway 63.

Mizzou football coach Eliah Drinkwitz on the sideline at Faurot during the 2025 Kansas game (September 6, 2025

file photo courtesy of 939 the Eagle’s LG Patterson)

The fan event is from 6:30 to 8:30 pm and will be emceed by veteran Mizzou broadcaster Mike Kelly.

Veteran Mizzou broadcasters Mike Kelly and Chris Gervino at the Missouri-Arkansas game in Columbia on March 7, 2026 (file photo courtesy of Central Bank Tiger Radio Network producer Jeremy Washington)

Mike will be joined by Coaches Drinkwitz, Gates and Harper for the fan event. Mizzou athletic director Laird Veatch and many of the other coaches will also attend the event.