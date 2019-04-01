Columbia’s new health director to be sworn-in tonight

The new director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will be sworn-in at Monday night’s Columbia city council meeting.

Stephanie Browning has served as Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) director since 1999 (photo courtesy of Columbia spokeswoman Sydney Olsen)

City manager De’Carlon Seewood announced last week that Rebecca Roesslet will be the next director of PHHS. Ms. Roesslet, who has worked for the health department since 2003, will be sworn-in at 7 pm at city hall. City manager Seewood says Roesslet has proven herself as an effective leader, adding that she’s brought years of passion to her work protecting the health of Columbia/Boone County residents.

Ms. Roesslet replaces longtime health director Stephanie Browning, who retires on Friday. Director Browning will be recognized at tonight’s meeting and will receive a resolution of appreciation. Ms. Browning has served as director for more than a quarter-of-a-century, since 1999.