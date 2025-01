A man who reportedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the front of the Boone County Courthouse on Tuesday afternoon has been arrested. court marshals and Columbia Police have arrested 39-year-old Nicholas Walters of Columbia. There were no serious injuries with the fireball.

The Boone County Sheriff’s office says Walters was captured after a foot chase. The suspect allegedly also had meth on him. Walters was given a trespass warning after a Monday incident at the courthouse.