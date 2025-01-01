CoMo man faces charges after ‘exposure’ incident

More than an eyeful for Columbia kid. A man charged with exposing himself in a crowded daytime parking lot will be in court (Tuesday). Boone County prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Bryan Lee Schneider with felony sexual misconduct, felony resisting arrest and with two misdemeanors. Schneider allegedly exposed himself in front of a 13-year-old and at least four adults last week. Court documents say that the suspect’s jeans were down near his knees, and they also quote Schneider as saying “I’m not being detained” when Columbia Police tried to arrest him. He allegedly ran from cops before being taken to the ground. Schneider is currently jailed without bond.