Congressman Onder says go slow on any US – Iran attack

Only the ‘Massive Ordinance Penetrator’ can reach Iran’s deepest underground nuclear sites. And the 30,000 pound Bunker Buster can only be carried by Missouri’s B-2 stealth bombers. Congressman Bob Onder would prefer the President ‘goes slow’ …

The B-2’s, stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base near Sedalia, can each carry two of the giant bombs.