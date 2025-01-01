Cooper’s Landing on the Katy trail plans numerous improvements

Officials from the popular Cooper’s Landing near Columbia say a new building and numerous planned improvements will turn their trailside stop into a “stand-out destination” for campers, bicyclists and paddlers.

Cooper’s Landing is planning numerous improvements, including second-floor deck seating and a full-service bar (graphic courtesy of Cooper’s Landing’s Facebook page)

Cooper’s Landing has announced on its Facebook page that construction will begin this fall. Improvements are scheduled to include a new main building with enhanced facilities, an expanded general store, a full-service bar, second-floor deck seating, parking improvements and work aimed at stopping flooding.

Businessman Richard King, the former owner of the Blue Note, owns Cooper’s Landing. Cooper’s Landing is a year-round full-service marina, campground, store and live music venue.