COU airport shuttle service begins Monday morning at 4

Fast-growing Columbia Regional Airport’s (COU) new free shuttle service for the new south parking lot is starting early Monday morning.

An American Eagle plane from American Airlines at Columbia Regional Airport (file photo courtesy of COU airport manager Michael Parks)

The south lot is opening Monday morning for the first outbound flight and has the capacity for 700 vehicles. The shuttle service between the south lot and terminal will operate daily from 4 am to midnight.

Columbia Regional Airport’s new shuttle has 15 passenger seats (2026 photo courtesy of CPD’s Facebook page)

COU manager Michael Parks says the shuttle is equipped with 15 passenger seats and rear luggage storage for larger bags.

What it means: COU is the nation’s fastest-growing airport and more flights will come this summer. The shuttle service between the south lot and terminal will operate daily from 4 am to midnight.