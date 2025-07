Could an MU Health – Anthem contract come a lot sooner?

If it wasn’t for the crazy hectic legislative session a top senator says she might have been able to work on finding a solution to the Anthem – MU Health contract earlier. Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin says the patients are the ones who really suffered.

Anthem Blue Cross patients are now back in – network with MU Health after inking a new contract. But Anthem Medicare Advantage patients aren’t included.