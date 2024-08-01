CPD investigators have captured all three Boyd lane murder suspects

Columbia Police say all three murder suspects who were allegedly involved in last week’s horrific murder of a teenager on Boyd lane have been captured.

22-year-old Demetrius Mays is charged in Boone County with second degree murder and first degree robbery (October 2024 mug shot courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department website)

All three suspects are jailed without bond on this Monday morning. Graphic court documents say the 18-year-old victim, Traquon Reed of Columbia, was struck by a vehicle on Boyd lane, after fleeing a robbery. Boone County prosecutors have charged 20-year-old Byron Sampson of St. Louis with second degree murder, and they’ve charged 18-year-old Julius Mosby and 22-year-old Demetrius Mays with second degree murder and first degree robbery. Mosby and Mays are from Columbia. CPD says Mays was captured by authorities in Springfield on Friday, and that Mosby was captured Friday in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Court documents allege that the victim, Reed, was found between the stolen vehicle and a tree. He had been struck. Reed was unconscious when police found him and was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Columbia Police are still investigating the case, and they encourage anyone with information on Mr. Reed’s death to call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS. Your identity will be protected.