Because of the recent winter storm, Columbia Police are only responding at this time to crashes involving serious injuries or criminal elements.

Columbia Public Works crews plow snow near Primrose and Iris on January 6, 2025 (photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

They’ve implemented the delayed crash report protocol for now. If you are involved in a non-emergency crash, you’re asked to call 311 or to report it online.

16 Columbia snow plow operators continue to focus on residential streets. They’ve been plowing throughout the overnight hours.