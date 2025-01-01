CVB: Some hotel rooms available in Columbia on Friday night

While there are thousands of visitors in Columbia Friday for True/False and for Missouri wrestling championships, Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) director Amy Schneider tells 939 the Eagle that some hotel rooms are available for tonight.

True/False takes place at locations like the Missouri Theatre in downtown Columbia (file photo courtesy of True/False’s LeeAnne Lowry and Megan Stilley)

Traffic will be heavy again today in downtown Columbia and near Mizzou Arena.

It’s day two of the popular True/False Film Fest, which runs through Sunday. Missouri’s 2025 high school wrestling championships also continue today and Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Boys classes 3 and 4 are wrestling today and tomorrow, along with girls class 2.