CVB: Some hotel rooms available in Columbia on Friday night

While there are thousands of visitors in Columbia Friday for True/False and for Missouri wrestling championships, Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) director Amy Schneider tells 939 the Eagle that some hotel rooms are available for tonight.
Traffic will be heavy again today in downtown Columbia and near Mizzou Arena.
It’s day two of the popular True/False Film Fest, which runs through Sunday. Missouri’s 2025 high school wrestling championships also continue today and Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Boys classes 3 and 4 are wrestling today and tomorrow, along with girls class 2.