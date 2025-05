Democrat CoMo State Rep. defends his disagreement with a KC area congressman

Maybe they could arm – wrestle for it. Columbia Democrat State Representative David Tyson Smith says he isn’t calling out Congressman Mark Alford. But the two have traded barbs over Tyson Smith’s claim Alford isn’t accessible … Tyson Smith says Alford staffers visited his Jefferson City office and told his staff not to give out Alford’s office number. Tyson Smith adds that he’d like to co – host a town hall with Alford.