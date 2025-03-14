DNA is solving more crimes .. even in Mid – Mo

(ABC-17) – It’s not just A – I that’s being used to track down suspects in crimes. Our news partner ABC – 17 reports Columbia Police say advancements in DNA technology are helping in cold case investigations. Police are investigating 16 cold case homicides dating back to 1985. Three of these cases are over 30 years old. In March, a North Carolina man was sentenced to life in prision for the rape and assault of a woman in Columbia in 1984. The cold case was reopened by the Columbia Police Department in 2020 and DNA evidence was sent off to a lab in Salt Lake City. The suspect’s DNA profile was then matched to James Wilson.